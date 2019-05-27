Harmon A. Edgington of Crosstown, OH passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home at the age of 88. He was born to the late David and Hazel Edgington on June 13, 1930, in Lebanon, OH.

Harmon is survived by his significant other Eleanor Hubbard; his children Clara J. McGee of Williamsburg, OH, Ella M. (Jeff) Tarvin of Williamsburg, OH, Nora E. Spurgon of Williamsburg, OH, and Melodie A. (Jim) Cox of Williamsburg, OH; his grandchildren Michele, James, Miles, Harmon, J.R., Bill, Sam, Clint, Colleen, Catie; numerous great grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Harmon was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Edgington, daughter Alice Jean Edgington, five sisters, and one brother.

Harmon served in the US Army during the Korea Conflict, he was a member of the American Legion in Williamsburg, and was retired from Cincinnati Bell.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the

Funeral Home. Interment will follow the funeral services at Bloomrose Cemetery. Pastor Don White will be officiating the services.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Stein Hospice.