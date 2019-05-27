By Wayne Gates

A Ripley man has been sentenced to seven consecutive live terms in prison plus sixteen more years.

Daniel Fite, 29, was found guilty by a jury on May 9 of seven counts of first degree rape, two counts of second degree felonious assault, two counts of third degree gross sexual imposition and two counts of third degree endangering children.

He was found not guilty of an additional rape count.

Fite was originally indicted on May 21 of last year.

“There were two separate victims on this case. Eight of them related to one of them and six related to the other. He was found guilty of five counts of rape related to one of the victims. Because that victim is under ten years old, those rape counts carry the possibility of life in prison without parole. He will be facing a total of seven life sentences,” Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin said last week following Fite’s conviction.