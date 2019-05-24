Lady Broncos finish 25-1

For the third consecutive year, Western Brown junior Sydni Barnes has been named the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year. - Western Brown senior Lizz Hadley recently wrapped up what has been an outstanding high school softball career with the Lady Broncos. She recorded her 139th career RBI in the Lady Broncos’ sectional tourney win over Hamilton to become the school’s all-time RBI leader. - Western Brown’s Lexi Wallace wrapped up her high school softball career on a high note, finishing the season with a .471 batting average, swinging for 48 hits in 102 at-bats. - Western Brown’s senior catcher, Andrea Little, recently reached the end of what has been a very successful high school softball career with the Lady Broncos. Above, Little crosses home plate after blasting a home run in the Lady Broncos’ sectional tourney win over Hamilton. - -

It’s been a season that will go down in the record books for the Western Brown High School varsity softball program. A season in which senior first baseman Lizz Hadley set a new school record in career RBIs and junior pitcher Sydni Barnes became the school’s new record holder for strikeouts.

This year’s Lady Broncos won 25 straight games, repeating as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions for the seventh straight year.

The Lady Broncos wrapped up their regular season with a 10-0 record in league play and a perfect overall record of 23-0.

For the third consecutive year, Barnes has been named the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year in addition to receiving honors as a member of the league’s First Team of all-stars.

Barnes finished this season with a pitching record of 25-1, her only loss coming to Harrison in the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament finals on May 14 at Lakota West.

In 158 innings of pitching, Barnes recorded an impressive total of 281 strikeouts, finishing with an ERA of 0.49 and a WHIP of 0.58. Seventeen of her victories came by shutout.

Barnes was also among the team’s hitting leaders, hammering out 47 hits in 87 at-bats for a .540 batting average.

Western Brown’s long-time coach Blaine Wallace has been named the 2019 SBAAC American Division Softball Coach of the Year, and there were four other members of this year’s Western Brown varsity softball team to earn SBAAC American Division First Team honors – senior Lexi Wallace, Hadley, sophomore McKenna Conley, and sophomore Peyton Young.

Young ended the season with a .512 batting average, recording 42 hits in 82 at-bats. She ended the season with 43 RBIs with six home runs and eight doubles.

Hadley batted for a .500 average this season with 43 hits in 86 at-bats. She finished with 37 RBIs, four home runs, and six doubles.

Conley ended the season with a .494 batting average and 26 RBIs. She cranked out four home runs, five triples, and 11 doubles in her sophomore season.

Wallace finished the season with a .471 batting average, swinging for 48 hits in 102 at-bats. She wrapped up an outstanding high school softball career at Western Brown on a high note with final senior season stats that included 32 RBIs, four home runs, and eight doubles.

Earning SBAAC American Division honors this season were Western Brown’s senior catcher Andrea Little and sophomore Pashience “Peach” Hughes.

Western Brown junior Jade Jones was named a SBAAC American Division Honorable Mention.

Hughes finished the season with a .397 batting average, 25 hits in 63 at-bats.

Little finished with a .383 batting average, 31 hits in 81 at-bats.

Jones recorded 17 RBIs this season with a .333 on-base-percentage.

Not only did this year’s Western Brown varsity softball squad possess a great deal of talent, but it also possessed team chemistry and sportsmanship. For Blaine Wallace, this year’s team was a true joy to coach.

“This team has been fun to coach, and not just because of the wins,” Blaine Wallace said of this year’s Lady Broncos. “They all get along and want their teammates to be successful. They also treat everyone with respect.”

The Western Brown varsity softball program will lose some exceptional players from this year’s team to graduation, leaving big shoes to fill for next year’s team. But with the bulk of this year’s varsity players on the return for the 2020, you can expect another successful season for the Lady Broncos next spring.

