Donald LeRoy McCormick, age 92 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired farmer, final tester for the Ford Motor Company, a gardener for Klosterman Bakery and a United States Army WWII veteran. Mr. McCormick was born June 30, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Clement and Mabel Elizabeth (Bausmith) McCormick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Donald K. McCormick; one granddaughter – Heather McCormick and one brother – William C. McCormick.

Mr. McCormick is survived by his wife – Alta Marie (Ogden) McCormick; one daughter – Sandi McCormick Mee of Middleburg, Florida; one brother – Charles H. McCormick of Pensacola, Florida; daughter-in-law – Sue McCormick of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Joe Miller and wife Kim of West Union, Ohio, Ryan McCormick and wife Michelle of Blue Creek, Ohio, Scott Young of Covington, Kentucky, Stacy Thatcher of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Erin Crabtree of Jacksonville, Florida and Sara (Colin Flannery) Young of Mt. Orab, Ohio; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Kris LaGrange will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio with Military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Senior Life, 1114 Neighborhood Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103, Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

