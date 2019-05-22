Susan Reeves, 70

Susan H. Reeves, 70, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away May 20, 2019, at her home. She was born October 26, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Helen (Holman) Underwood. Susan was the loving wife of Jerry R. Reeves, and the loving mother of Michelle (Steve) Lawson, Carla (Josh) Fite and Michael R. Reeves. She was the cherished grandmother of Alayna Lawson, Evan Lawson, Tessa Fite and Colin Fite.

Susan was the owner and operator of the Bethel Feed & Supply in Bethel, Ohio since 1984.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday May 23, 2019, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday May 24, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 3398 St. Rt. 125, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Interment will follow at Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. www.ecnurre.com