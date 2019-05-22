Steve Kratzer of Sardinia, OH passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born to the late Raymond and Mary Kratzer on January 5, 1954 in Georgetown, OH.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Tina Kratzer; his caring children Cindy (Brian) Baucom of Mt. Orab, OH, Trisha (Paul) Green of Georgetown, OH, and Kyle (Angie) Pointer of Bethel, OH; his adored grandchildren Bricen Baucom, Brandon Pointer, and Leah Pointer; his brother Robert (Sandy) Kratzer of Leesburg, OH; his sister in law Linda Kratzer of Mt. Orab, OH, and his aunt Alice (Ray) Black of Russellville, OH.

In addition to his parents Steve was preceded in death by his In Laws Russell Malblanc and Blanche Malblanc, and his brother Daniel Kratzer.

Steve was a founding member of the Sardinia Life Squad, and a long time member of the Sardinia Fire Department, he was retired from ODOT, and he loved riding his motorcycles, the Cincinnati Reds, and Woodworking.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home Located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be at Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, OH.