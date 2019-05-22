With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bonnie Lee Philhower (formerly Salters, nee Ludlow), age 76, on March 25, 2019 at Promise Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was a skilled nurse for 30 years, talented seamstress and interior designer and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Richard Philhower of Lehigh Acres, Florida and her children; daughter Margaret Wells (Michael) of Venice, sons Dan Salters of Florida and Timothy Salters (Peggy) of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her sisters, Janet (Raymond) Staubach of Georgetown, Ohio, and Deborah (Cliff) Radel of Cincinnati, Ohio; her brothers Bradley (Angie) Ludlow and Brent (Cheryl) Ludlow also of Cincinnati; her former husband Gerald Salters of Fairfield, Ohio; and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Ludlow of Cincinnati and her twin brother Robert E. Ludlow of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Norlyn Manor, 4440 State Route 132 in Batavia, Ohio on Sunday, June 2 from 12-4 p.m. Memorials may be given to the charity of one’s choice.