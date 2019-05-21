Ellen Louise Housh 82 of Sardinia passed away on Sat May 18,2019. She was born on Dec 30, 1936 in Sardinia to Seibert and Minnie (Lance) Stroup.

She was retired from Brown County Hospital in Georgetown and Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was also a Real Estate agent for DeClaire Realty at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by Donald Housh Sr. She is survived by her only son Donald Jr(Donna) Housh, 3 grandchildren Greg (Heather) Housh, Nathan (Kelly) Housh and Megan (Seth) Ballard, four grandchildren McKella, McKenlee, Izias, & Sophia Housh and numerous family members and friends.

Ellen was a garduate of Sardinia High School class of 1954, member of Sardinia Church of Christ and Sardinia Historical Society. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and going to their sports and school activities. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds Baseball fan and loved going to their games She also enjoyed UC Bearcats and Xavier Muskateers games Funeral services will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 10Am at the Sardinia Church of Christ visitation was wed may 21,2019 at the church.

Burial is in Sardinia Cemetery Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.. Memorials to Sardinia Church of Christ.