Sara Freeman, 99

Sara Evelyn Freeman, 99, of Sardinia passed away Friday May 17, 2019 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center in Seaman Oh.

She is survived by 1 son Joe (Diana) Freeman and 1 daughter Bea (Ed) Fryman, 8 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren also 1 sister Doris Harris also survives.

Funeral services will he held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Sardinia Church of Christ, visitation will be Tuesday May 21, 2019 for 5:00-8:00PM at the Church.

Burial will be in Sardinia Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley or Sardinia Church of Christ building fund. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.