Mary Stapleton

Mary Ann Stapleton (nee York) of Mt Orab passed away Saturday May 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her son James Clinton Stapleton, her parents Harold and Letti (Mellott) York and a brother James (Jimmy) York.

She leaves behind her loving husband Larry C. Stapleton, two Brothers Roy York of Nashville Tn and Johnny York of Williamsburg, Several nieces and nephews, brothers and sister in laws, aunts and uncles and wonderful friend Sharon Stevens.

Mary and Larry were married in 1977 and She was a devoted wife and Mother and Aunt Myrtle.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 21,2019 at 1:00 PM in the Greenbush Baptist Church, Edgington Rd, Williamsburg, OH.

Visitation will be at the Church from 11:00AM-1:00PM on Tuesday. Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia Oh serving the Family.