Mary Johnson, 85

Mary Pricilla Johnson, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a home maker. Mary was born June 18, 1933 in Holyoke, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Corrine (Fortin) Cyr. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband – Alan U. Johnson and two sons – Alan P. Johnson and Richard Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by three daughters – Gail Johnson of Fresno, California, Diane Welter of Aumsville, Oregon and Susan Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio; one stepson – William Johnson of Rome, Georgia; one brother – Bob Cyr of Massachusetts; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com