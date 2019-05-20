Homer King, 80

Homer Scott King, age 80 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. King was a farmer, attended the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church and participated in the Emmaus Community. He was a former sales representative for Pioneer seeds and past board member of Brown County Soil and Water and the Brown County Farm Bureau. Homer was born February 16, 1939 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Thomas Mack and Esther Ellen (Liming) King. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Harold King and his wife Linda Kay and one grandson – Camdyn King.

Mr. King is survived by his wife of fifty-two years – Carol Ann (West) King whom he married April 15, 1967; one son – Robert Scott King and wife Renee of Hamersville, Ohio; one daughter – Christy Lukemire and husband Ron of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Ciara, Rylan, Isabella, Vince and Ayven Lukemire and RaeAnn, Gabriella and Naaman King; one sister – Mary Evans and husband Tom of Hamersville, Ohio; one brother – Truman King and wife Carol Sue of Hamersville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service for Homer Scott King will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 S.R. 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Rev. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International

P.O. Box 277, Mt. Orab OH 45154, The Crossing Church, ATTN: Camdyn King Playground Fund, 4359 E. Bauman Lane, Batavia OH 45103 or to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel OH 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com