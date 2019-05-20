Fayetteville Council looks for solutions

By Martha Jacob

During the Village of Fayetteville’s May 8 council meeting local resident Mary Barber approached council regarding a neighbor’s pit bull dogs terrorizing her neighborhood.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been here to complain about these dogs,” Barber began, “I have two grandchildren that come to my home and I’m afraid these dogs are going to bite one of us.”

Police chief Chad Essert told council and Ms. Barber that he has already issued two separate citations to the owner of the dog.

Barber insisted that something had to be done about the dogs running loose. She said she had contacted the Brown County Dog Warden on several occasions but until the dogs actually bite someone, they cannot take the dogs from the home.

However, Barber was advised by several people at the meeting that she did not have to wait to be bitten, if the dogs are threatening her or her grandchildren’s safety on her own property, she has a right to defend her family in any way she needs to.

Chief Essert said that the dogs must be chained or on a leash at all times or the owner will continue to get citations and pay fines, even if it’s every day.

Several people at the meeting could not understand why it was an issue and why the dog warden can’t just take the dogs off the premises, but Chief Essert said they are not allowed to.

Village resident and former councilman Joe Huber made a brief visit to the council meeting to make sure everything was in place to have the military banners up throughout the village before Memorial Day. He was assured by Mayor Carson that they would be in their proper places.

Carson added that several more residents have requested banners for more banners to be displayed. Former councilwoman Tina Houk is still accepting applications for banners.

Resident Buddy Johnson talked briefly to council about what he needed to do to have two alleys and part of a street closed. One of the alleys, which is located between two of his properties were not in use.

Councilman Andy Huber, who recently had an alley closed near his property was very helpful to Mr. Johnson and guided him to what he should do next.

Huber advised him to take certain steps before hiring an engineer and said he would step him through all the necessary paperwork.

Another resident wanted to know why a police cruiser was now sitting at the school and why the police department seemed to be ticketing people when they weren’t in the village. Chief Essert assured the resident that the violation did take place within the village, even though the person was pulled over outside the village.

Council also discussed at length the need for the village to obtain its own equipment to patch streets, especially pot holes, in the village.

Council plans on inviting a couple companies to the village for demonstrations to see if the village workers could handle the equipment. Councilman Huber had already obtained and provided costs of an infra-red machine for hot patching of streets. All of council agreed it was time to get something done.

Fiscal officer Barb Kiley told council that the cost for the village audit was $13,500 and that she had alloted for $5,000, another $5,000 could be taken from the water department leaving only $3,500 to come out of the general fund.

Council also passed two resolutions for current operating levies, one for 3.0 mills and 2.1 mills. Both are renewal 5-year levies which will appear on the November 2019 ballot.