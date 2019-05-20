By Wayne Gates

Fayetteville-Perry students had a chance to explore careers in public safety and public service on May 8.

“We took the idea of a traditional career day and modified it to feature a public safety aspect,” said Fayetteville PD Resource Officer Sean Waddle.

Members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, the Brown County SWAT Team and UC Aircare all participated in the event.

Military recruiters, Child Focus and other organizations were also available to students to be able to ask questions and explore career opportunities.

Fayetteville-Perry Guidance Counselor Amanda Calvert said that the students were all very receptive their visitors.

“They have loved the hands on experience. They also loved the presentations inside as well. Putting both of those together has worked well,” she said.

Calvert added that career planning is a process that is starting early these days.

“We actually start talking about careers in general in elementary school. When we get to the middle school, we’re trying to get them to center in on a focus on an interest or an area. The sooner they get information, the better decisions they can make when they do scheduling for high school.”

Fayetteville High School Principal Tim Carlier agreed that students who have a clear idea about what they want to do later in life are ahead of the game.

“It’s a major advantage. When a student has an interest, they can get with a guidance counselor ahead of time so they can adjust their class schedules to get education that’s directly related to their goal before they leave high school,” Carlier said.

He added that once in high school, students can take advantage of college credit plus classes or vocational/technical training that can save them and their family money in the long run.

Brown County SWAT Team Member Tim Hubbard, Jr. said that he and his fellow officers always enjoy meeting local kids.

“They come up and see just how heavy everything is. Seeing the smile on their face when they are trying things on is pretty nice,” Hubbard said.

“We are letting the kids see everything and trying to explain to them the qualifications of what we have to go through to be on the SWAT Team.”

Ohio Highway Patrol Lieutenant Randy McElfresh said that the interaction between kids and law enforcement officers can pay lifelong dividends.

“A lot of times, the only encounter that kids have with law enforcement is under negative circumstances. Having the opportunity to have them see our equipment and talk with us kind of sheds a different light on us,” McElfresh said.

“There are still kids out there who want to get into a life of service. It’s refreshing for me as an officer who is nearing the end of my career to know that there is somebody who is willing to step in and do what I’ve done for my chosen path.”

McElfresh added that meeting those whose footsteps they want to follow in can have a positive effect on the kids as well.

“I had a sixth grader come up to me and tell me that he was going to be a trooper. That gave me the opportunity to tell him that if that’s his choice, he has to start now to make good life decisions so that path is open to him when he gets older,” McElfresh said.