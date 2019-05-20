Elizabeth Davidson, 87 Years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Felicity, Ohio. Wife of the late Charles Davidson. She is survived by her sons: Denny (Pam) Davidson and the late Jimmy Davidson. 6 Grandchildren: Keri (Danny) Pinger, Amberly (Justin) Gumbert, Ginger Davidson, Matthew (Sarah) Davidson, Josh (Stacey) Davidson and Caleb Davidson. Numerous Great-Grandchildren. Surviving Sisters: Joyce Morgan and Maxie Barger. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Felicity First Baptist Church, 212 Prather Rd., Felicity, Ohio 45120 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Moscow, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.