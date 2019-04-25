Rickey Lynn Carrington, 65 years old of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home. Husband of the late Carol Sue Carrington. He is survived his 6 Children: Ricky (Chasity) Carrington, Jeffery Carrington, Billi (Dennis) Dickens, Brandon Carrington, Tammy Carrington and the late Wendy Carrington. 10 Grandchildren. 1 Great-Grandson. Brothers and Sisters: Frankie, Mickey, Edna, Dolly, Candy, Kathy, Hazel, Helen, Cindy and the late Donna, Margaret, Davey and Helen. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, also at the funeral home Burial will be a Shinkle Ridge Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.