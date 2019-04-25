Lonnie L. Grizzel, 45, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born August 28, 1973 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Kenneth E. and Ava Grizzel of Summerside.

In addition to both of his loving parents, he is survived by his wife, Dr. Lisa Mulford-Campbell; children, Cody Campbell and Christina Mulford; brothers, Michael Grizzel, and Brian (Lisa) Grizzel; also survived by numerous extended family members and close friends.

Lonnie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and currently worked for Jeff Wyler Automotive family. He was also an umpire and referee for multiple sports and associations in the Cincinnati area. Lonnie enjoyed time with family, horses, and his dogs, both at home at horse shows. In recent years, he was particularly passionate about supporting the youth riders on the Southern Ohio Equestrian Team, and he had significantly reduced his referee/umpire obligations to make time to attend shows with the team.

Family and friends may visit E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt. 125) Amelia on Monday, April 29, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Jones officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church, 2151 Eight Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244 or the Southern Ohio Equestrian Team, 413 North Green St. Georgetown, Ohio, 45121.

