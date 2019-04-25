Lloyd Richendollar, 88

Lloyd Richendollar of Hillsboro Ohio, born November 10, 1930 in Haverhill Ohio, entered into heaven on April 24, 2019 at the age of 88, after a long illness of Rheumatoid Arthritis, COPD and heart disease. The son of the late Emil and Myrtle (Derefield) Richendollar, also preceded in death by daughter Kimberly G. Richendollar, two brothers; Orville and Gerald Richendollar, three sisters and Brother-in-laws; Wanda (Rodge) Burk, Emilie (Bill) Salyer and Gail (Don Pierce) & (Richard/Dick Cole), mother-in-law Rita B Hawkins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Lois M (Hawkins) Richendollar, sister-in-law Polly Richendollar-McGlone, Father-in-law Charles A. Hawkins, Brother-in-laws; Carl (Kathleen) Hawkins, George (Karen) Hawkins, Steve (Sharon) Hawkins, Leonard (Lori) Hawkins, sister-in-law’s Karen (Rick) Denman, and Mary (Randy) Hiler. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, host of friends, loving dogs, Sally Sue and Sadie Bella and Max the cat.

Lloyd was a Korean Veteran, retired from the Boilermakers Union 105, member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Hillsboro, Ohio, enjoyed hunting mushrooms, feeding birds and giving old coins and $2.00 bills to people who has touched his heart.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 12 p.m. by Pastor, Michael Paraniuk, of Saint Mary Catholic Church, 212 South High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Visitation will be held prior to funeral at the church from 10 a.m. to noon. Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro, will be taking care of the arrangements. Burial will be following funeral at Hillsboro Cemetery. Military Service, by the Highland County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church 212 South High Street, Hillsboro OH 45133 or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt Orab OH 45154.