Larry Wayne Roehm, 68

Larry Wayne Roehm, age 68 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was a maintenance worker for R+L Carriers. Larry was born November 14, 1950 in Moscow, Ohio the son of the late Walter Allen and Frances Evelyn (Windsor) Roehm. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife – Gladys Joann Roehm in 2018; first wife – Linda K. Dorsey; two brothers and one sister.

Mr. Roehm is survived by his children – Jessica Roehm of Bethel, Ohio, Crystal Roehm (Mike) of Amelia, Ohio, Tracy Collins (Bobby) and Trina Parlier (Larry) all of Bethel, Ohio, Mary Martin (Mike) of New Richmond, Ohio, Amanda Roehm of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert Roehm of Amelia, Ohio and Travis Roehm of Hamersville, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren and nine brothers and sisters – Tina Crumpton of Bethel, Ohio, Mary Roehm of Amelia, Ohio, Tammy Roehm of Batavia, Ohio, Walter Roehm of New Richmond, Ohio, Martha Benjamin of Bethel, Ohio, Beverly Wagers of Sardinia, Ohio, Carl Roehm of Bethel, Ohio, Leroy Roehm of Texas and Rosalind Hughes of Felicity, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

