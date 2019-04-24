John William Martin, age 72 of Round Rock, Texas and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died January 4, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Memory Care in Georgetown, Texas of respiratory failure due to post polio syndrome. John was born May 19, 1946 the son of the late William Field and Patricia Katherine (Theis) Martin.

John is survived by his wife of forty-seven years – Brenda Nadine (Peters) Martin whom he married July 17, 1971; one daughter – Amy Martin Noonan and husband Jeff of Texas; two grandchildren – Averi Noel Noonan and Garrett Martin Noonan and one brother – James Robert Martin and wife Christina of Princeton, Kentucky.

John was a 1964 graduate of Georgetown High School and then attended The Ohio State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture in 1968. Following graduation he worked for a brief period with the soil conservation in Athens, Ohio, then returned to Georgetown to work on the family farms. He began working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Home Administration in 1971 and held various positions in Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike and Scioto counties for twenty-five years. John also worked five years with Federal Land Bank and two years with Brown County MRDD.

Outside of work he enjoyed running, weight lifting and working on the family farms. As empty nesters he and “Nadine” could be found on the open road astride his Honda Goldwing or vacationing in Sarasota, Florida. John and Brenda relocated to Texas in 2012 to be near their daughter and her family. There he joined the First Baptist Church of Round Rock and spent treasured time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by his wonderful medical team with Accolade Home Health, Texas Home Health and Hospice, Bright Star and Autumn Leaves for his colorful sayings and sense of humor.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ana Munguia will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home. There will be a private inurnment in Confidence Cemetery following the services.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, Web: http://www.stjude.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com