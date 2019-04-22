Sr. Raphael (Rosemary) Grueter, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on April 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 75 years. Sr. Raphael is the dear sister of Gerald Grueter (the late Sue) of Birmingham, MI. Special aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Rosemary Grueter and her brothers Edward (Mary) and Thomas (the late Dorothy) Grueter. Sr. Raphael’s primary ministry was as the nurse for her community as well as the students at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, where she also taught biology. She served in congregational leadership and was maintenance director for Ursuline Center for many years. Sr. Raphael donated her body to science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 20918 S.R. 251 St. Martin, Ohio 45118 on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 AM. A second Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel.