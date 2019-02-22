John Hirons, 93

John Lowell Hirons, age 93 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence. He was the owner, inventor, president and founder of Hirons Memorials Work, Inc., a United States WWII Army veteran, a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 and a Past Master of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435 and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati. John was born October 21, 1925 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Jean O. and Mildred (Bass) Hirons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Jean Hirons and one sister – Winifred Hopkins.

Mr. Hirons is survived by his wife of 72 years, Velma Jane (Long) Hirons; one son – Ron Hirons and wife Jane of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Ronda Smith and husband Ed of Maineville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Trevor Smith and wife Sonja of Maineville, Ohio, Taryn Carter and husband Brian of Beavercreek, Ohio, Natalie Spencer and husband Jimmy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and John Kurtis Hirons and wife Jessica of Loveland, Ohio; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral, Masonic, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Lions Club, Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 or to the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435.

