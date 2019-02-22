Charles ‘Chuckie’ Mickles, 45

Charles Ernest ‘Chuckie’ Mickles, 45, who was born Aug. 17, 1973 passed away on Feb. 11, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Batavia, Ohio, and beloved husband of Amy Mickles (Brown), and beloved father to Keirstine and Alyssa Mickles. Beloved son of Ernie and Debbie Mickles, and beloved grandson of Mary Mickles and the late Charles Mickles, and Leola Charles Wilson. Beloved brother to Brian, Chrissy and Anna.

He also left behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

His favorite things to do included camping, fishing, kayaking, spending time with his family, and friends. Charles worked at the Gathering Place for many years and was also a manager at Butterbee’s in Mt. Orab.

Charles donated his body to science.

Memorial service at Wayne Township Fire and Rescue Station 55 in Newtonsville, Ohio on Feb. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. There will be a small service and lunch celebration of time.

Donations accepted in lieu of flowers.