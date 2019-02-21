Ruth Kaetzel, 87

SAMSUNG DIGIMAX A503 -

Ruth C. Wilson Kaetzel, age 87 Hamersville, Ohio died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a retired teacher aid for the Hamersville Elementary and Middle School in Hamersville, Ohio and a member of the Bible Chapel United Church in Hamersville, Ohio Ruth was born March 28, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Martha (Jeffries) Kraus. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – James Wilson, Jr. in 1956 and Henry “Hank” Kaetzel in 2016.

Mrs. Kaetzel is survived by three sons – Jim Wilson and wife Kathy of Hamersville, Ohio, Ron Kaetzel of Georgetown, Ohio and Tom Kaetzel of Hamersville, Ohio; four granddaughters – Cindy Whitehead and husband Chris of Sardinia, Ohio, Melissa Cole and husband Shawn of Georgetown, Ohio, Lauren Wilson and Timmy Whaley of Aberdeen and Taylor Wilson and fiancé Tim Cecil of Hamersville, Ohio and four great grandchildren – Andrew and Anna Whitehead, Jackson Whaley and Hannah Cole.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the WWII Veteran Committee/American Veterans Center, Attn: Gift/Support, 1100 N. Glebe Road, Suite 910, Arlington, Virginia 22201.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com