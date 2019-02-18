School based health centers proposed

By Martha Jacob

The Brown County Educational Service Center (BCESC) has joined forces with Brown County Schools and Health Source of Ohio and Interact for Health to explore needs and solutions for ‘School-Based Health Centers.”

According to Evelyn Yockey of the BCESC, the center has been named project consultant for ‘School-Based Health Centers ‘ in Brown County.

Interact for Health is a health advocacy organization in Cincinnati.

“For the past five years, ‘Interact for Health’ has invested in Brown County as part of its Thriving Communities initiative,” Yockey said. “It has brought together more than 50 partners to carry out health improvement efforts.

“This new program, ‘School-Based Health is an extension of this work, so they have provided a planning grant to Health Source of Ohio for exploration.”

Brown County Schools including Eastern, Fayetteville-Perry, Georgetown Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, Southern Hills Career and Technical Center and Western Brown have all been asked to sign an agreement creating a memorandum of understanding for planning activities to develop the School-Based Health Services.

President and CEO of Interact for Health, Dr. O-Dell M. Owens said, “Over the next year a planning team will be exploring a variety of strategies to develop a new model for delivery of comprehensive school-based health services, which includes medical, vision, dental and behavioral health care, in a rural setting.”

Primary care will be linked with area schools, provided by Healthsource clinicians specifically trained and skilled in comprehensive first contact and continuing care for persons with any undiagnosed sign, symptom or health concern not limited by problem origin (biological, behavioral or social), organ system or diagnosis.

Mutual responsibilities of every agency involved will include development of strategic clinical and administrative goals and objectives, produce regular reports, communication and school nurse, principals, other school staff and teachers will work collaboratively in the planning process.