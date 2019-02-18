Ron Adams, 57

Ron Adams of Williamsburg, OH passed away at the Hospice of Cincinnati East on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 57. He was born on March 13, 1961 to Robert and Helen Adams.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Cheryl (nee Snell) Adams, his caring children Drake (Ruby) Adams of Elk Fork, KY, Eric (Kelly) Snell of Bethel, OH, Megan Carter of Williamsburg, OH, and Jessica (Justin Miller) Wilson of Williamsburg, OH; his adoring grand children Christian Adams, Joshua Adams, MacKenzie Adams, Hayden Carter, Liam Miller, and Kelsi Wolfe; his dear siblings Chris Lambert of Morehead, KY, and Shelley (Tom) Gacek of Blanchester, OH; and his father Robert Adams of Columbus, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Ron is preceded in death his mother Faye (nee Binion) Conn, and his Step Mother Alice Adams.

Ron served in the US Navy and was a member of AmVets in Hillsboro Post 61.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Memorial Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until the time of service.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.