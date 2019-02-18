Ripley man arrested on federal bomb charges

By Wayne Gates

A Ripley man facing federal weapons charges following his arrest on Brown Road on Feb. 11.

Randy Goodman, 53, is being charged with Conspiracy to Possess a Destructive Device in Violation of the National Firearms Act and Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device.

He could face up to fifteen years in federal prison if convicted of both charges.

37 year old Ryan King of Franklin was also arrested in the case. Both men were being held in the Butler County Jail pending a federal detention hearing at press time.

The following information regarding the case was released on Feb. 11 by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio:

“According to the indictment, King and Goodman were members of a militia group operating in the Southern District of Ohio. King and Goodman established a small subset of the militia group and referred to it as the “Special Projects Team.” The defendants advocated that this Team construct, use and stockpile explosives they called “crater makers.”

The defendants allegedly conspired to possess and possessed destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act, specifically, bombs and parts necessary to make pipe bombs.

In January 2019, King and Goodman allegedly tested their “crater makers” at Goodman’s home in Ripley, Ohio. They discussed construction and ignition methods in detail. Goodman referenced the Boston Marathon as an example of a remote detonation system that worked.

They discussed which methods would be most lethal.

For example, Goodman asked, “Do we know how they built the pressure cookers for the Boston bombers…we are talking the same concept…”

King added, “If you really want explosions you would bury these in the driveway, so they go up and out. We can build land mines, I’ve already built them before, you know that.”

In other allegations from the indictment, King and Goodman discussed the power of the “crater maker” bombs.

“On January 5, 2019, while at the milk house located on the property on Brown Road in Ripley, Ohio…Goodman agreed to light one of the “crater makers” and King lengthened the fuse. Once outside, Goodman detonated the “crater maker” behind a large pile of dirt. King surveyed the damage and commented, “You can take down a small tree with that.”

In another allegation of the indictment, Goodman detonated a second “crater maker” outside and commented, “That’s a nice unit, I can see me making a bunch of them.”

The case was investigated by agents with the FBI and is being prosecuted by United States Attorney Benjamin Glassman and Assistant United States Attorney Sheila G. Lafferty.