Morris Holliday, 81

Morris B. Holliday of Georgetown, OH (Formerly of Altoona, AL) passed away at the age of 81 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born to the late General Forest and Lena Bella Holliday on May 16, 1937.

Morris is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Faye (nee Whitt) Holliday, his caring children Vickie (Steve Applegate) Holliday of Sardinia, OH, and Jennifer (Larry) Clifton of Williamsburg, OH; his adored grand children Brian Applegate of Bethel, OH, Matthew Applegate of Georgetown, OH, Carrie Lang of Georgetown, OH, Joshua (Julie) Clifton of Williamsburg, OH, and Amber Clifton of Batavia, OH; his cherished great grand children Brian Jr., Aubrey, Maggie, Jaleena, Gabriel, Baylie, Tyler, and Elizabeth; his dear siblings Evelyna Willett of Boaz, AL, and Ricky Holliday of Altoona, AL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Morris is preceded in death by his grandchild Jay Applegate, and three siblings Archie, Jerry, and Johnny Holliday.

Morris and Faye were members of Georgetown Baptist Church, he was retired from G.E., he served in the United States Navy, and the Navy Reserves.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, OH.

Memorial donations may be directed to Georgetown Baptist Church.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.