Lady Rockets soar to round two of SW District Div. IV Sectional

Fayetteville-Perry freshman Olivia Crawford led the Lady Rockets’ in scoring in their Feb. 13 sectional tourney win over Middletown Christian with 16 points. Above, Crawford drives to the hoop for a score during a Lady Rocket win this season. -

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets headed to round two of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School after cruising to a 55-13 victory over Middletown Christian in round one of sectional play on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The Lady Rockets dominated their round one sectional game from start to finish getting off to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter of play in a post-season tourney game where they outscored Middletown Christian in every single period of play.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Rockets was freshman guard Olivia Crawford with 16 points.

Fayetteville sophomore Kelbee Coffman finished with 13 points as the second Lady Rockets to reach double figures in scoring. Coffman also pulled down nine rebounds.

Fayetteville sophomore Brinli Crosley ended the night with nine points.

The No. 4 seed Lady Rockets mover on to the sectional semifinals at Monroe High School where they will face No. 6 seed Southeastern on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

