Janet Casada, 75

Janet Casada, age 75 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was retired from the Cincinnati Box and Partition Company after 27 years of service. Mrs. Casada was born November 21, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Mills E. and Magnolia (Ogden) Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Frank Casada in 2018, one daughter – Lisa West; one brother – Mills “Bud” Brooks and two sisters – Lenore Hays and Helen Ware.

Mrs. Casada is survived by five children – Eddie Casada (Tracy) of Somerset, Kentucky; Bonita (Casada) Spears of Somerset, Kentucky; Bobby Harbottle (Connie Carman) of Williamsburg, Ohio; Frank L. Casada II (Nancy) of Bronston, Kentucky and Randy Casada (Sandy) of Somerset, Kentucky; nine grandchildren – Courtney Wainscott, Brittany Wainscott, Cassandra (Casada) Daniels, Nick Casada, Amanda (Casada) Osborne, Jami Ashley, Tiffany (Spears) Bertram, Drew Casada and Shauntay (Casada) Huddleston; many great grandchildren; one sister – Wanetta Dunn of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one brother – Charles Brooks of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenbush Baptist Church, 15977 Edgington Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

