Emma Brooks, 83

Emma Jean Brooks, age 83 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was a homemaker, a nanny and a member of the Beebe Chapel CME Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Brooks was born May 7, 1935 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruena (Green) Settles. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John L. Brooks, Sr., one son John L. Brooks, Jr. and one sister – Arietta Washington.

Mrs. Brooks is survived by four sons – Baron Brooks of Springfield, Ohio, Kent Brooks of Ripley, Ohio, Vincent Brooks of Sevierville, Tennessee and Randy Brooks of Maysville, Kentucky; one daughter – Ramona Coleman of Cincinnati, Ohio; twenty-one grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren; two brothers – Ronald E. Settles of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rev. James E. Settles of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Beebe Chapel CME Church 438 Main Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

