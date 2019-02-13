Fayetteville-Perry High School’s senior basketball standout, Cecilia Murphy, needed just nine points to reach the 1,000 career point milestone coming into the Feb. 6 non-league game against the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals, and with the clock closing in on the two-and-a-half minute mark in the third quarter, the four-year varsity point guard got her 1,000th point with a two-point field goal from close range. Lady Rocket fans rose to their feet while Murphy received hugs from coaches and teammates, celebrating another great individual accomplishment in what has been a notable high school basketball career.

Play came to a halt while Fayetteville-Perry’s long-time varsity girls basketball coach Toby Sheets awarded Murphy the game ball.

It was a big night all-around for the Lady Rockets and their fans, as the Fayetteville-Perry varsity girls squad cruised to a 66-44 win over a much improved Felicity-Franklin team.

Fayetteville-Perry freshman Olivia Crawford led the way in the win with 18 points, while junior teammate Taylor Malone finished with 15 points and Murphy with 13 points.

Malone also hammered the boards for 12 rebounds to record a double-double, and Murphy also recorded a double-double with 13 assists to go along with her 13 points.

Murphy also pulled down nine rebounds and grabbed six steals, putting together an outstanding performance on Senior Night at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville seniors recognized during Wednesday’s Senior Night were: Murphy, Hannah Wiederhold, Kasey Wallace, and McKenna Schaefer.

“We had a lot going on and we pulled it all off. I thought it went well,” Sheets said following his Lady Rockets’ win on Senior Night, marking the 31st Senior Night during his career as the FPHS varsity girls head basketball coach. “This group (of players) is a fun group to be around.”

“They like practicing, they like being together, and they by no means want it to end,” Sheets said of his senior Lady Rockets with post season tourney play just around the corner.

The Lady Rockets rose to an overall record of 10-9 with Wednesday’s win at home, and they were scheduled to face the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Feb. 7.

The Lady Rockets received the No. 4 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School and will face No. 8 seed Middletown Christian (7-11 at the time of the tournament draw) on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

