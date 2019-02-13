G-Men capture 2nd straight SBAAC National Division title, finish perfect in league play at 12-0

The Georgetown G-Men clinched sole possession of their second straight Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division title with their Feb. 8 win over Felicity-Franklin. They wrapped up their regular season with a perfect league record of 12-0 with their Feb. 12 win over Clermont Northeastern. -

The Georgetown G-Men have made it two straight in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division, staking claim to sole possession of their second consecutive boys’ basketball title with a 71-47 league win at home over the visiting Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 8 and finishing undefeated in league play at 12-0 with their Feb. 12 win over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets.

There were four Georgetown players to reach double figures in scoring in what was an excellent team effort by the G-Men on Feb. 8.

Senior Jackson Gregory led the way in scoring for the G-Men with 16 points, draining three shots from beyond the arc and going six-of-12 overall from the field in an outstanding offensive performance. Gregory also pulled down four rebounds, blocked three shots, and dished out one assist.

Georgetown seniors Alex Bolington, Cameron Brookbank, and Noah Pack all shot for 11 points to contribute in the win over Felicity.

Pack also hammered the boards for 12 rebounds, recording a double-double.

Georgetown senior Morgan Fleming shot for nine points, sinking three field goals and going three-for-five from the foul line.

“We’re really proud of these seniors,” said Georgetown head coach Doug Williams. “They’ve won 25 straight league games and have been outstanding the last three years.”

“We’ve slowly raised the bar in three years, and that’s what it takes,” said Williams after his G-Men claimed their second straight SBAAC National Division title.

The G-Men were quick out the gate, getting off to a 22-7 start in the first quarter and outscoring the Cardinals 26-10 in the second period to hold a 48-17 lead heading into the locker room for halftime break.

Many players off the Georgetown bench saw significant playing time in the second half. The G-Men outscored the Cardinals 15-14 in the third quarter. The Cardinals were able to outscore the G-Men 15-9 in the fourth quarter of play.

With a total of 43 three-pointers on the season following the win over Felicity-Franklin, Brookbank is Georgetown High School’s record holder for most three-pointers in a single season.

Leading the Cardinals in scoring was Joe Glassmeyer with 11 points.

The G-Men finished with a 12-0 record in SBAAC National Division play with their Feb. 12 win on the home court over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets. It was another dominating court performance for the G-Men, as they strolled to a 88-57 win over the visiting Rockets on Senior Night at Georgetown.

Gregory led the way in scoring in the Feb. 12 win with 18 points.

Brookbank finished with 16 points.

Pack recorded another double-double in the victory over CNE with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Bolington shot for 15 points on Senior Night, and also reaching double figures in scoring was Georgetown sophomore Joshua Galley with 10 points.

The Georgetown G-Men clinched sole possession of their second straight Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division title with their Feb. 8 win over Felicity-Franklin. They wrapped up their regular season with a perfect league record of 12-0 with their Feb. 12 win over Clermont Northeastern. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_G-men-league-champs.jpg The Georgetown G-Men clinched sole possession of their second straight Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division title with their Feb. 8 win over Felicity-Franklin. They wrapped up their regular season with a perfect league record of 12-0 with their Feb. 12 win over Clermont Northeastern.