Rev. J. Lee Shafer, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was the minister for churches in Denton, Maryland, Laurel, Delaware, Sardinia Nazarene Church in Sardinia, Ohio and the Fairview Chapel in Georgetown, Ohio. He also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Rev. Shafer was born September 3, 1932 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Wylie and Melva (Duncanson) Shafer.

Rev. Shafer is survived by his wife of sixty-two years – Joyce (Turner) Shafer whom he married June 1, 1956; one son – Dennis Shafer and wife Lynn of Anderson Township, Ohio; one daughter – Vicki Shafer of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Erin Lee Suter and husband Brent of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lauren Shafer and fiancé Nick Watkins of Cincinnati, Ohio; one great grandson – Liam Michael Suter; one brother – Carl Shafer, Sr. and wife Pat of Georgetown, Ohio one sister – Pauline Groves of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR 125, Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Bill Snyder will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Church, P.O. Box 146, Georgetown OH 45121 or to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4886 E. State Street, Georgetown OH 45121

