Local schools recognized for achievement by state

By Wayne Gates

Georgetown Junior/Senior High School and Mt. Orab Middle School have both received a pat on the back from the Ohio Department of Education.

Both schools won the 2018 Momentum Award, which is given out by the ODE to schools with students that achieve above average academic growth.

Seventy districts and 226 schools were recognized statewide.

The award is based on students in four groups showing more than expected academic progress in a given year. The four groups are overall students, gifted students, the lowest 20 percent in achievement and disabled students. The students are tested on math, science, social studies and language arts.

Mt. Orab Middle School has won the award for two straight years and Georgetown Junior/Senior High School has won it two out of the past three years.

“Every day, Ohio’s schools do the challenging but rewarding work of educating our students and building the future of our state,” said State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff. “The State Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments.”

MOMS Principal Sabrina Armstrong said that winning the Momentum Award is a wonderful accomplishment for her students and staff.

“This is the second year in a row that Mt. Orab Middle School has won the award and the third year in a row that the school has gotten an A in the value added measure,” she said.

“Earning the Momentum Award demonstrates the instruction and intervention provided by the teachers to all students are working.”

She added that student growth is not always about what’s in the books.

“The other factor I feel contributes to the growth of all students is the caring environment of Mt. Orab Middle School. Our staff goes above and beyond to make sure the emotional needs as well as the academic needs of our students are met. I am very proud of our staff and students.”

Georgetown Junior/Senior High School Principal Jerry Underwood said he was very pleased with the accomplishment as well.

“To me, there is no truer testament of how hard our teachers and students are working,” he said.

Underwood said that when students begin to make progress, success leads to more success.

“If they are showing more than a year’s growth, that’s where you are making significant gains with kids. We have been able to do that across the board with most of our students,” Underwood said.

“To me, that shows that the teachers are digging in and working extremely hard and trying to go the extra mile for the students.”

Underwood added that the advisory period concept, where teachers address life skills and issues, is also contributing to success in the classroom.

“It makes a huge difference in their confidence and self-esteem. I have no doubt that the students know that our teachers care not only about their academic success but about their well-being as well.”