By Wayne Gates

“Welcome to Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.”

With those words from Ohio Department of Natural Resources District Five Manager Todd Haines on January 11, the countdown began to a new 2300 acre public wildlife area in Brown County.

The new public access land area is located on North Pole Road north of Ripley on the former Robert Perin family property. It is expected to open in the fall of this year.

The ODNR still has to post boundaries for the area, build a parking lot, develop a map and list the area in the Ohio Administrative Code as a public area before opening it for use.

The land is being purchased in two phases, with the ODNR paying $4.1 million for 1825 acres in December of last year. Another 474 acres will be purchased later this year. ODNR has not released the second purchase price, but at the same purchase rate per acre for the first purchase, the second payment will be just over another million dollars.

The purchase came from money in the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Wildlife Diversity Fund and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Members of the Perin Family, ODNR administration and staff and local elected officials all attended the ceremony marking the designation of the land for public use.

ODNR Director Jim Zehringer told the group “You guys hit a home run,” when talking about the beauty and potential public use for the land.

“Purchasing this great property aligns with the goals of the Ohio Division of Wildlife which is to create more access and opportunity and the conservation of nature,” Zehringer said.

“This property is home to whitetail deer, bobcat, wild turkeys and bald eagles.”

Zehringer also said that two endangered species of bats were found on the land.

He added that he expected a lot of public benefit from the purchase.

“There is not a lot of public land available for use in southwest Ohio. We are excited to offer unique opportunities here in the future.”

Mike Miller, Chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, said “It was the long term vision of our employees and the Perin family that allowed us to get this done. We are only about 36 miles from Cincinnati, so there will be a lot of people in southwest Ohio who will be able to take advantage of this new wildlife area.”

Robert Perin then spoke on behalf of the Perin family.

“This is a dream come true. I’m sure that dad is smiling down from heaven. It was a long road to get here, but it was an honor to work with the people from the state to make it happen,” he said.

His brother, Charles Perin, Jr., also spoke, praising Haines for his efforts in making the project a reality.

“Todd is the one that ran it up the chain of command and kept pushing. If there is one person that is responsible for bringing this to fruition, it’s Todd Haines.”

The Eagle Creek Wildlife Area will be the 152nd such area in the state once it opens to the public.