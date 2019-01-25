Lena Casey, 84

Lena Evelyn Casey, age 84 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe in Ripley, Ohio and Copeland in West Union, Ohio for many years. She was also an honorary member of the Ripley Life Squad, after serving on the squad for many years. Mrs. Casey was born November 5, 1934 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of the late Delbert and Lena (Cummins) Black. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Cecil Duvall; one brother Lloyd Black and a son-in-law – Danny Hurley.

Mrs. Casey is survived by three daughters – Brenda Neu (Doug) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Rebecca Hurley of Ripley, Ohio and Cheryl Cooper (Ty) of Ash Ridge, Ohio; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother – Leon Black of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will take place, in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe 1435 Kenton Pointe Wat Maysville, Kentucky, 41056.

