Fred Dooley, II, 70

Fred Nelson Dooley, II, age 70 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a United States Army veteran, an active and committed member of the Hedges and Highways Ministries in Fostoria, Ohio. Mr. Dooley’s career was marked by his dedication to the welfare of those with special needs, his friendly nature and joy in being helpful. He earned a BA at the Mt. Vernon Nazarene College and a master’s degree in special education, MSPR at the Ohio State University. Mr. Dooley was a health administrator for the Ohio Department of Development Disabilities in Mt. Vernon and Batavia, Ohio. After his retirement, he resumed this work in the private sector. At the time of his death, he was the program manager at the Williamsburg ResCare.

Mr. Dooley was born September 11, 1948 in Fostoria, Ohio the son of Luella I. (Miller) Dooley of Fostoria, Ohio and the late Fred Nelson Dooley. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one sister – Linda I. (Dooley) Patton in 1992.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Dooley is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jennifer (Burton) Dooley; two daughters – Jessica Dianne Dooley of Winchester, Ohio and Megan Joy (Dooley) Smallwood and husband Dan of Beavercreek, Ohio; two grandchildren – Samantha and Blaze Smallwood; one sister – Susan I. (Dooley) Hatfield and husband Larry of Fostoria, Ohio; one nephew and three nieces.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mark Cole will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

Mr. Dooley requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Samaritan’s Purse to provide a village with water and training about Jesus at http://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/fred-n-dooley-ii-williamsburg-oh.

