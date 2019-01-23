Wendell Wayne Bare, age 78 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was retired from Dayton Power and Light, after over thirty years of service and was a member of The Orangeburg United Methodist Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Bare was born March 2, 1940 in Bracken County, Kentucky the son of the late Norman and Ernestine (Haley) Bare. He was also preceded in death by his sister – Linda Bare.

Mr. Bare is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty-seven years – Ruth (Allen) Bare; one daughter – Rebecca Hampton (Barry) of Maysville, Kentucky; two brothers – Larry Bare (Linda Kay) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Dale Bare (Peggy Ann) of Maysville, Kentucky; two special people that were like grandchildren – Neal Poole and Katie White; a sister-in-law – Wilma Jean Craig of Williamsburg, Ohio; a brother-in-law – Eddie Dwayne Painter (Millie) of Milan, Indiana; nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Pastor Garland Hawkins will officiate.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Orangeburg United Methodist Church 7119 Orangeburg Road Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

