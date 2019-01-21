Georgetown’s Noah Pack recorded his 1,000th career rebound in the G-Men’s Jan. 11 win over the home standing Clermont Northeastern Rockets. The 6’9” Georgetown senior needed only one rebound coming into the match-up to record his 1,000th career rebound, and he was able to reach the milestone with a rebound just 75 seconds into the league contest on the road.

Pack has now made his mark in the Georgetown High School athletic record books as a player to score 1,000 points and record 1,000 rebounds in his high school career.

Pack scored his 1,000th career point at Bethel-Tate High School, Dec. 11.

On another positive note, the Georgetown G-Men moved one step closer to repeating as SBAAC National Division champions with their 61-45 road win over the CNE Rockets, upping their league record to 6-0 on the season.

The G-Men prepared for one of their toughest league games of the season while venturing to CNE High School to face the home standing Rockets, led by their “big guy” Skyler Schmidt. Schmidt was held to only six point in the first half but racked up 13 points in the second half to take the game high with a total of 19 points.

Pack finished with 17 points to lead Georgetown scorers in the win.

“[Schmidt’s] a really good player, so when I say this, it’s no disrespect,” said Georgetown head coach Doug Williams. [Pack]’s so long, even when we run into really good bigs, they still have to finish over him. That’s no easy feat. Skyler’s got some really good post moves, he can shoot from 15 feet, but when you have a 6-foot-9 guy with a 7-foot wingspan get his arms up, all of a sudden your shot trajectory changes and you’re not shooting normal jumpshot.”

Georgetown senior Alex Bolington buried six field goals and sank two-of-three attempts from the foul line to finish with 14 points, and also reaching double figures in scoring was Georgetown’s senior guard Cameron Brookbank with 11 points.

The G-Men got off to a good start to lead 17-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Georgetown kept up the momentum in the second quarter to outscore the Rockets 16-8 in the frame, and at halftime break it was the G-Men leading 33-18.

The G-Men went on to outscore the Rockets 12-10 in the third quarter, and the Rockets outscored the G-Men 17-16 in the fourth period.

Pack and Bolington caused big problems for the Rockets throughout the night, not only contributing buckets on the offensive end but also putting together good performances in the paint on the defensive end.

“I put those guys on the back line, and even if you do get by us, now all the sudden you have to deal with our defense that’s really long,” Williams said. “Our defense is different than what I’ve ever coached. They’re not as good at keeping guys in front of them as they have been in years past, but we’re really good at changing shots. We hold the score really low because it’s hard to score inside the paint. When you take a whole facet of the game, the paint, away from another team, it makes it hard to score.”

The G-Men’s defense helped to spark a number of scoring opportunities on transition.

“That’s what we try to do,” Williams said. “We try to run a defense that makes it tough for you to score in the paint, and if you turn it over, we’re going to try to get it to the other end quick.”

The G-Men were scheduled to be on the road Jan. 15 for a non-league game against Mariemont, and they planned to return to their home court Jan. 18 to host the Blanchester Wildcats for a league contest.

