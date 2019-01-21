By Wayne Gates

Inmates are set to be in the new 40 man dormitory at the Brown County Jail by early October.

“Everything is on schedule. The weather has cooperated for the early part of the construction through the end of the year. All of the new construction is now under roof,” said Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate.

“After a lot of planning and discussion we are seeing it finally come to fruition. Things are moving right along and we are looking forward to getting it done.”

Challenges with underground utilities at the beginning of the process and having to keep the jail operational have both been hurdles to overcome during the construction.

Chief Deputy Chris Hodges said that there is construction activity going on all over the building.

“The road patrol, road supervisors and jail administrators offices have all been taken out. That’s where the administrative wing is going to make the connection to the existing building. So right now, 14 road patrol and road supervisors are working out of a tiny little office and the jail administrator is also working out of another tiny work space.”

Work is also being done to make sure that the building is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“We are going to have a handicapped accessible bathroom and shower in the booking room and there is also going to be some construction in the sally port area where they will put a handicapped accessible ramp in to make the sally port area ADA compliant,” Hodges said.

He added that there are some challenges in keeping day to day operation going around all of the construction activity.

“We have to be able to continue to book inmates and have a secure facility while the construction is going on. They have put up a temporary wall in the booking room which limits our space, but it makes it so they can do the construction without interfering in our operations,” Hodges said.

Once the new 40 man dormitory is open, Hodges said that he expects some positive changes in the county.

“Once that’s open, if someone is not making their child support payments, we will have room for them at the jail. The same thing goes for OVI offenders in municipal court,” Hodges said.

“As of now, we have a lot of misdemeanor offenders that we have to turn away because we don’t have the jail space. We can always make room if the judges want it to happen, but right now the jail is primarily full of felony offenders.”

Hodges said getting everyone under one roof will also help with solving crimes because of increased communication between road patrol deputies and investigators.

Another challenge facing the BCSO is finding enough corrections officers.

“Before we can open up the new 40 inmate dorm, we are going to have to get our staffing levels up. We’ve been operating at minimum staffing levels in the jail. Right now we are in the process of hiring three more male corrections officers, which will get us to the current staffing level that we need,” Hodges said.

A female corrections officer is still needed at the jail. When the new dormitory opens four more male corrections officers will be needed to staff it.

“Right now, we are having trouble getting people hired to fill the openings that we have. We are kind of in a perpetual hiring process trying to get qualified people hired,” Hodges said.

He added that he is proud of his staff for the job they have done during the construction process.

““Everybody is doing a great job in making it work. We all know there is light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a constant shell game with the jail to make room for inmates. The jail is also doing a great job dealing with the minimum staffing levels and taking care of the facility.”

Brown County Commissioner Daryll Gray also wanted to thank everyone involved in the process.

“The construction workers, the folks from the sheriff’s office and other county employees are all working together as a team to help get this done. We commissioners appreciate the hard work that everyone has put in so far.”