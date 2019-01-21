By Wayne Gates

The “help wanted” sign is out at the Georgetown Fire Department.

The Georgetown Village Council approved pay rates for full and part time employees following the passage of a fire and EMS levy in the village last November.

The village is looking to hire three full time firefighter/paramedics and is also accepting applications for part-time personnel. The pay rate depends on certification and employment status, with the lowest part-time rate at $12.00 per hour and the highest full-time rate at $19.75 per hour.

Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey was also hired as a full time fire chief at a salary of $60,000 per year.

Council voted at the Dec. 13 meeting to increase the pay of police chief Robert Freeland to $60,000 per year and to increase the hourly rate of village employees by 3.5 percent. Both increases were effective Jan. 1. The last time village employees were given a cost of living increase was February of 2016.

The village plans on having new staff members in place and increased coverage by the middle of next month.

“I’m excited about this. It gives us a different perspective on care for our community, one that I think our community should be very proud of,” said Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall.

“We at the village are very thankful that the residents passed this levy. We will not disappoint them. We want to have EMS coverage at all times for our people and this is a necessary step towards making that happen.”

Cahall said that the village general fund will bear the cost of the new employees until tax revenue from the recently approved levy begins to flow later this year.

During the January 10 council meeting, Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey gave a report to council about fire and EMS runs in 2018 by the village fire department. Rockey reported that the GFD made 1409 total runs last year and 1057 transport runs.

Mt. Orab Mercy was the destination for 684 transports and Clermont Mercy was the end point for 175 more, with the rest of the runs to other medical providers in surrounding counties.

The most common reason for an EMS run was for general illness with 265 runs, falls for 215 runs, difficulty breathing for 173 runs and cardiac for 169 runs. Only 46 runs in 2018 were for overdoses.

There were 221 calls for fire service in Georgetown in 2018, including 57 calls to motor vehicle crashes and 24 structure fires.

Village Administrator Art Owens reported to council that the bidding process will begin soon on the second phase of the Gaslight Theater project that will be paid for by a grant from the state. Work being planned includes replacing more windows, resurfacing wooden floors, roof repairs, stage floor refinishing, upgrading the lighting and sound systems and adding a projector.

Owens also said that he was preparing specifications and bids for paving projects in 2019 that include South Main from 4th Street to Home Street, Home Street itself and Free Soil Road.

In other business, council entered into an agreement with the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District to provide fire and EMS service to a portion of Franklin Township for 2019. The amount of the contract was for $40,000. Council Member Wade Highlander was also elected President of Council by fellow council members.

Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler spoke to council during the public participation part of the meeting to bring attention to an new support group in the county.

“Every week, I have family members in my courtroom who are trying to understand addiction. Of course, they always blame themselves, thinking they could have changed something in the rearing of a child. I always tell them that blaming themselves is a wasted concept,” Gusweiler said.

He announced the creation of a group called “Kinder Kare”, which is designed to help support family members of drug addicts.

“It’s designed to help give moral support to those people who have been exposed to the addiction process. So many times, the damage not just associated with the addict, but to family members as well,” Gusweiler said.

Kinder Kare meets the first Monday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Church of Christ.