Judy Hughes of Mt. Orab passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley surround by family and friends she was 76 years old. She was born January 6, 1943 to the late Harlan and Bernice Bowman.

Judy is survived by her loving husband Bill Hughes of Mt. Orab, and her caring brother Jim Herrmann, of Mt. Orab, along with numerous nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents Judy was preceded by death by two brothers Gary Herrmann, and Gregory Herrmann.

Judy was a member of Mt. Michael’s Church in Mt. Orab.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Michael’s Church located at 220 S High

St, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Internment will follow mass at Mt. Orab Cemetery.