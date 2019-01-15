Roger Miller, 73

Roger William Miller, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer, a Pioneer Seed Consultant for 33 years, a United States Army Vietnam War veteran, 1963 graduate of the Georgetown High School and a member of the Eastgate Community Church, Farm Bureau and the George A. Lambert American Legion Post #755 in Sardinia, Ohio. Roger was born April 24, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Earl W. and Ruth (Cropper) Miller.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (Ogden) Miller, whom he married October 9, 1965; one daughter – Carmen Stroup and husband Greg of Batavia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Clair, Olivia, Rachael and William Stroup; one brother – Dan Miller and wife Margaret of Bethel, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Dale Campfield will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 3, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery with military services.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154 or to the Ohio Veterans Home

2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown OH 45121.

