Harry Hardin, 88

Harry Hardin, age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, December 29, 2018 at his son’s residence in Georgetown, Ohio. He was retired from the Ohio Research and Development Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Hardin was born May 27, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Bennett and Lena (Price) Hardin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Steven Duane Hardin, one brother – John Hardin and two nephews – Johnny and James Hardin.

Mr. Hardin is survived by his wife of 58 years – Jayette (Mitchell) Hardin; one son – Jeffrey Hardin of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Lena Rosselott of Montana, Jenny Whitley and husband Jerald of West Union, Ohio and Ann Morgan and husband Don of Dayton, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Marian Hardin of Williamsburg, Ohio; one niece – Patty Bliss of Montana and eight nephews – Milard Rosselott of Wyoming, Keith Hardin of Williamsburg, Ohio, Tim Whitley of Kentucky, Matt Whitley of West Union, Ohio, Danny Whitley of Tennessee, John Whitley of West Union, Ohio and David and William Glancy both of Dayton Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

