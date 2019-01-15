Christen Boone, 32

Christen Asten Boone, age 32 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Sunday, December 2, 2018 at his residence. He was an interior decorator and was baptized at the Georgetown Church of Christ. Mr. Boone was born December 24, 1985 in Cincinnati the son of Douglas and Regina (Lightner) Boone of Georgetown, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée – Rebecca Knisley of Dayton, Ohio; his brother – Dereak Boone of Georgetown, Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mr. Boone was preceded in death by his grandparents – Margaret Lightner, Dewey and Ivy Boone; two aunts – Maryann Cornelius and Katherine Kinder; one uncle – Donald Lightner and one cousin – Tammy Lightner.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com