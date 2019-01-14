JoAnn Hall, 74

JoAnn Hall (nee Wedmore), age 74, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carl D. Hall, loving mother of Carla, Jeff, Woody and Sandy Hall, cherished grandmother of Miranda, Bradley, Ashley, Alaina, Amanda, CJ, Faith, Carly, Zack and Wyatt.

JoAnn was a teacher’s aide at the Wildey School for Developmental Disabilities. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 1:00pm.

Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery.