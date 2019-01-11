Broncos gallop to 10-1 with win over McClain

Western Brown’s Zyon Tull drives to the hoop for a score in the Broncos’ win over McClain. - Western Brown’s Yani Williams buries a shot from close range in the Broncos’ win over McClain. -

The Western Brown Broncos galloped to a 10-1 overall record on the season with their exciting 59-51 non-league victory over the visiting McClain Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The Tigers entered Tuesday’s game with a 9-2 overall record on the season, but left Western Brown High School with their third loss after the Broncos were able to pull away in the second half to claim the victory. In an outstanding team effort, there were eight Broncos to contribute buckets in the win.

The Broncos held a narrow 31-28 lead heading into halftime break after Western Brown junior Colton Carroll rebounded a teammates miss and hit the put back to cap off scoring in the first half.

The Broncos came off halftime break to outscore the Tigers 18-11 in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 49-39.

Senior guard Vince Whitaker and sophomore guard/forward Zyon Tull came through with five points each for the Broncos in the third period, while Crall managed two field goals for four third-quarter points.

The Tigers were able to outscore the Broncos 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos were able to hold on for the eight-point victory.

Tull led the way in scoring for the Broncos in Tuesday’s win with 13 points, sinking three shots from beyond the arc and a pair of two-point field goals.

Crall also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points, draining five shots from the field and connecting on two-of-four attempts from the foul line.

Broncos’ senior guard Josh Taylor ended the game with eight points.

Western Brown’s junior forward Yani Williams and senior guard Vince Whitaker contributed seven points each.

Western Brown junior Chance Moore buried three field goals to finish with six points, and rounding out the Broncos’ scoring were Carroll and junior guard Ian Shaffer with three points each.

Leading all scorers in the contest was McClain’s Devin Carter with 23 points, and McClain’s Dalton Mischal finished with 15 points.

The Broncos only loss of the season as of Jan. 10 was at the hands of the Eastern Brown Warriors in the first round of the 2018 Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament, Dec. 28.

They have since claimed wins over Batavia, Lynchburg-Clay, and McClain.

The Broncos were scheduled to be on the road Jan. 11 for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game against the New Richmond Lions, and they will face Clinton-Massie on Jan. 18.

