Richard ‘Ricky’ Birchfield, 68

Richard Charles “Ricky” Birchfield, age 68 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired from the Dayton Power and Light J.M. Stuart Station after 27 years of service, where he worked as a Master Mechanic and was also a member of the Utility Workers of America Union Local #175 and served as Union Steward for several years. He also served in the Ohio Army National Guard. Mr. Birchfield was born December 13, 1950 in Menifee County, Kentucky the son of the late William Otis and Mildred (Arnett) Birchfield. He was also preceded in death by his sister – Jenny Birchfield.

Mr. Birchfield is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years – Kathy Birchfield; three sons – Micah Alan Birchfield (Monica) of Hillsboro, Ohio, Justin Samuel Birchfield of Ripley, Ohio and Michael Dean Helbling (Chassity) of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother – Barry Birchfield of Phoenix, Arizona.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Chaplain Keith Sergent will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com