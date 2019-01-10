Dereak Boone, 40

Dereak Douglas Boone, age 40 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Monday, January 7, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was born September 7, 1978 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Douglas and Regina (Lightner) Boone of Georgetown, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a special caregiver of twelve years – Shannon Horstemeyer. Dereak was preceded in death by his brother – Christen Boone; grandparents – Margaret Lightner, Dewey and Ivy Boone; two aunts – Maryann Cornelius and Katherine Kinder; one uncle – Donald Lightner and one cousin – Tammy Lightner.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com